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Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
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10
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ID: 37439
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 126 Barber Shop

About the complex

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Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) - Design lighting throughout the apartment (Yair Doram and Dor Kimchi) - "Novo" kitchen with central island - TV wall and custom furniture in concrete imitation wood, provided for a 65'' screen - Electric roller shutters at all windows and exits to the balcony - Placard integrated into the room - Open view to the east and north, without possibility of future construction in front - Covered balcony with retractable glass closure Price: NIS 4 850 000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
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