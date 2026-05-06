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Residential quarter Herbert samuel 34 projet aura

Hadera, Israel
from
$834,250
;
5
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ID: 37864
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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In the project of the renowned promoter AURA. Aura, owner of many apartments in City Hadera. All shops and restaurants are on the ground floor! Soucca type Mirpeset of about 20 meters with stunning sea views! Only 50 meters from the central station! Located on the 24th and last floor! Planned delivery: 01/03/2026. Agency fees: 1.8%.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Herbert samuel 34 projet aura
Hadera, Israel
from
$834,250
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