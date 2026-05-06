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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
;
9
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ID: 37540
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2 ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2 ✅ 8th and 9th floors ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room ✅ Spacious living room ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets ✅ Elevator ✅ Parking ✅ Huge potential ✅ Close to the Tel Aviv motorway exit, Haifa ✅ 5 minutes by car from Moul Ha'Hof commercial village ✅ 10 minutes walk from the seaside! A unique opportunity! Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Professional degree - 313736 Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
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