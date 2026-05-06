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Residential quarter Neuf projet keidar universite

Raanana, Israel
from
$7,700
;
3
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ID: 37122
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaHoresh

About the complex

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Nice 3 rooms of 75 m2 with 13 m2 terrace. New building located east of Raanana next to the Open University. Quiet area, open view, west terrace. 2 bathrooms, 1 cellar.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Neuf projet keidar universite
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,700
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