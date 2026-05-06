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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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9
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ID: 37437
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaNagarim, 16

About the complex

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Superb 2-room apartment, designed by an architect, with parking and storage in the highly sought-after Four Florentine project, at an attractive price. Location: - 5 minutes from Neve Tzedek - 5 minutes from Rothschild Street and HaMasila Park - Flea market and more. Characteristics: - Spacious living room and kitchen with access to a sunny mirpeset facing west - Bright and airy - Large room with access to the sunny mirpeset - 3rd floor (with elevator) - 51 m2 built + 7 m2 of sunny mirpeset - Nice and welcoming entrance hall - Quality project with cafes around - Private parking - 7 m2 storage, high ceiling Price: NIS 3,050,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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