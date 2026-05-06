  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Givatayim
  4. Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim

Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim

Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37688
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givatayim
  • Address
    Ariel Sharon, Shachar Tower

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional apartment at the entrance to Tel Aviv. Luxury building with breathtaking view facing the sea. High floor with 3 private parking spaces + cellar. Rare and workless product. Sports room in the very spacious condominium.

Location on the map

Givatayim, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,373
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,20M
Residential quarter 4 pieces balcon renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Tel Mond, Israel
from
$4,69M
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,50M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,66M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$2,29M
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an addit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,750
3-room garden with beautiful garden
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications