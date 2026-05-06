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Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
9
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ID: 37503
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Tiomkin, 1

About the complex

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Looking for a family home, well located, with high-end services? RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Haotsar district, in a private street sought after: - A house of 6 rooms completely renovated! - A living area of 180 m2 - A plot of 250 m2, a spacious terrace, a green garden surrounded by fruit trees - A beautiful cossu living space - A modern kitchen with its wide and beautiful island - A large master suite on the ground floor with its bathroom - Upstairs, 4 additional rooms including one secured - Cave - A total of 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets The type of house very appreciated by Francophones! Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Occasion en or la maison qui coche toutes les cases
Hadera, Israel
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$1,49M
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