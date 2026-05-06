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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en face de la cinematheque et a deux pas de rothschild livraison 30 mois

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,50M
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en face de la cinematheque et a deux pas de rothschild livraison 30 mois
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ID: 36928
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sprinzak, 13

About the complex

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Sole agent: Tel Aviv city centre Located at 13 Sprinzak Street, in a quiet and sought after area, close to the Cinematheque and all the cultural institutions of Tel Aviv: A new apartment of 3 rooms under construction, with high-end services and optimal layout. Available in 2 1/2 years. Living area of approximately 80 m2 Sun Mirpeset of about 6 m2 Quiet and intimate neighborhood Well maintained garden Parking Cave 2 lifts New building under construction A rare combination: central location, absolute tranquility and modern comfort in the heart of the city.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en face de la cinematheque et a deux pas de rothschild livraison 30 mois
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,50M
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