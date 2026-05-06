  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 37661
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 40

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located on the popular Bograshov Street, just a 2-minute walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning Rooms: 3 spacious and functional rooms Balcony: small balcony ideal for your morning coffees or a reading area Bathroom: modern, tastefully renovated Main assets Located in the heart of Tel Aviv's urban life A few steps from the beach, promenade and shopping streets Lively environment, close to cafes, restaurants and art galleries Excellent rental potential, in one of the most sought-after areas of the city

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,37M
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$5,88M
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Tel Mond, Israel
from
$4,69M
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,69M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
Hatsfira Street in Bat Yam, quiet alley 200m from the beach and close to the tramway from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv Project Pinoui-Binoui (new building) at the end of the construction ideally placed. High-end specifications Delivery scheduled for June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$7,810
Unique and quiet duplex, with a clear and green view of the Old Town and the new town. High ceilings. Floor 1: spacious living room, kitchen, dining area, bedroom and bathroom. Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, large office space. Surface area: 180 m2 6 pieces Ter…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Show all Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,34M
Exclusive – Chernichovsky Street, Bezall project Shenkin district Large 3 room apartment, very bright North / West About 87 m2 + 9 m2 terrace (one bedroom on the inside side of the building) Security 24/7 Sports hall Parking Cave Possibility of complete furniture The apartment is currently…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications