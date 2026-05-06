Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

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Located on the popular Bograshov Street, just a 2-minute walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Details of the property
Area: 68 m2 well arranged
Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator)
Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning
Rooms: 3 spacious and functional rooms
Balcony: small balcony ideal for your morning coffees or a reading area
Bathroom: modern, tastefully renovated
Main assets
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv's urban life
A few steps from the beach, promenade and shopping streets
Lively environment, close to cafes, restaurants and art galleries
Excellent rental potential, in one of the most sought-after areas of the city
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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