  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 piEces tel aviv rue dizengoff

Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 piEces tel aviv rue dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 37657
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on the prestigious Dizengoff street, at the intersection of Jabotinsky and Bazel streets, one of the most popular areas of the city, renowned for its cafes, shops and unique atmosphere. Apartment in a recently renovated building as part of the TAMA 38 project, 2 rooms, 51 m2 Balcony : 6 m2 overlooking the back, quiet 6th floor with elevator With security room (Mamad) A rare property that combines central location, quiet and modern amenities. New price: 3,750,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,88M
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$443,750
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$5,85M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$8,69M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 piEces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,55M
Sun Garden Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the city center of netanya more precisely in the street Bellinsson near the kikar less than 15 minutes walk and close to roof Project ch…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) -…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications