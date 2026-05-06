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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
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$4,970
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10
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ID: 37631
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Herzog 21 Kiryat Shmuel, beginning of Rehavia 6th floor Elevator 3 room apartment Bathroom with shower Balcony with stunning views Private roof with outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi and spectacular view Secured room (Mamad) Fully furnished Architectural design

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,970
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