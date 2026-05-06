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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,50M
;
7
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ID: 37583
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Masarik

About the complex

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Apartment 3 and a half rooms, second sea line 71 m2 + 9 m2 balcony Three and a half pieces 4th floor Exposure due west – very bright Parking space included Building delivered 3 years ago Apartment already rented – ideal for investors Possibility to easily remove tenants to move in Located on the second line of the sea, a few minutes walk from the beach Close to Atzmaout Avenue and all amenities: – Tramway and public transport – Shops, restaurants, cafes – Synagogues – Schools and nurseries Highlights of the apartment: – Comfortable balcony with open view – Open kitchen and bright living room – New building, secure with elevator – Quiet, sought after and very well served Rare opportunity – To visit quickly.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,50M
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