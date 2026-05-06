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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,69M
;
7
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ID: 37731
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

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For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea. With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace of 15 m2, this spacious and bright apartment is on the 13th floor, offering an unobstructed and stunning view of the sea. Characteristics: Modern residence with swimming pool and gym Mamad (safe room) Central air conditioning Private underground parking Close to all amenities (shops, schools, transport, etc.) A rare opportunity in a prime location, ideal for a family or for a high-end investment. To be seen absolutely!

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,69M
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