  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel

Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,60M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 37537
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you with a great deal! ✅ Apartment 4 rooms bright of approximately 96 m2, ✅ Completely renovated, ✅️ Good plan, ✅ Sun terrace, southwest orientation, ✅ Kitchen, tiled floor, doors, bathrooms and toilets, ✅ Parental suite, ✅️ 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad), ✅ On the 3rd floor with elevator, ✅ Air conditioning, ✅ Parking. Well maintained building, low loads! Close to schools, crèches and medical center. Quick access to roads 2, 4 and 6. For sale only 1,600,000 NIS, instead of 1,695,000 NIS !! A visit without delay! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,45M
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte dinterieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,51M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,87M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,60M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,40M
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an addit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,52M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,44M
New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent quality / price ratio Swimming pool and gym
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications