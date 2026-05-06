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Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Netanya, Israel
from
$823,600
;
9
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ID: 37493
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    HaRav Kook, 32

About the complex

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Only a few steps from Kikar Haatzmaout and the beaches of Netanya, in a recently renovated building, discover this beautiful 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor on 8 with elevator. Large bright living room with modern open kitchen, three exhibitions (south, north, west) ensuring natural light all day long, unobstructed view, air conditioning, private parking and shelter on the ground floor of the building. Apartment sold furnished and available immediately. Ideal main residence, beachfront foot-to-earth or investment in short term rental.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$823,600
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