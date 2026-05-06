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Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer

Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,38M
01/06/2026
$2,38M
31/05/2026
$2,37M
;
5
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ID: 37092
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Zamenhof

About the complex

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house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,38M
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