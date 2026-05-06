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Residential quarter Pres de la mer magnifique penthouse entierement meuble avec piscine sur le toit

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$11,50M
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3
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ID: 37381
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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In the old north of Tel Aviv, near the sea with sea views, magnificent fully furnished penthouse with rooftop pool. The sea view is incredible! Available immediately. For more information, contact me in private. Aya n the Old North of Tel Aviv, near the sea with a stunning sea view, a beautiful full furnished penthouse with a rooftop pool. The sea view is absolute shooting! Available for immediate move-in. For more information, contact me privately. aya

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Pres de la mer magnifique penthouse entierement meuble avec piscine sur le toit
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,50M
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