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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
;
8
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ID: 37673
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaLevi, 77

About the complex

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For sale, 2-room apartment located in a central and sought after area of Tel Aviv, close to shops, cafes and transport. Apartment of 50 m2 on the 2nd floor (high 2nd floor) in a recent building of about 5 years. The apartment includes a secure bedroom (mamad), a bright living room and a functional layout. It has a 27.5 m2 L terrace offering a real outdoor space. Two orientations (West and South) provide excellent brightness. A parking space completes the property. The environment is dynamic, residential and appreciated for its quality of life and investment. Requested price: 3,900,000.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
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