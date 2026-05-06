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Residential quarter Duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec piscine privee

Hadera, Israel
from
$3,70M
;
9
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ID: 37732
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" a unique apartment, on foot from the sea! Characteristics: - A duplex of 70 m2 of 3 high-end rooms with beautiful materials, - A bright living room with access to a large terrace-veranda of 35 m2, - A superb modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage, open to the living room, - A parental suite with many built-in storage, - A secure extra room, - A roof of about 90 m2 with large integrated swimming pool! - Pre-equipment for the installation of an outdoor kitchen, - Air conditioning, home automation, architectural lighting, built-in speakers... - 2 parking spaces, 2 cellars! - 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets! - In addition: security cameras, private elevator arriving directly on the floor of the duplex! A luxurious and rare apartment in a 9-storey building, superb lobby, Shabbat elevator, reception room and gym reserved for residents. An exceptional location, on foot from the seaside, the prestigious Jacob's Hotel, Mall Ha'Hof commercial village, synagogues, train station and roads. A duplex with a breathtaking panoramic sea view! A dream! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,70M
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