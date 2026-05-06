Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv

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FOR SALE – TEL AVIV, DERRIERE L'HOTEL ROYAL BEACH
Dream location close to the sea
Discover an exceptional property ideally located a few meters from the seafront and the famous Herbert Samuel Boulevard.
Total area : 102 m2 habitable + 50 m2 terraces
Private lift arriving directly in the apartment
Private parking included
3rd floor – 70 m2 living space
3 bedrooms including a secure room (mamad)
2 bathrooms + toilet
2 small terraces
4th floor – 32 m2
Large bright living room with open kitchen
Beautiful terrace of 45 m2, ideal for receptions and moments of relaxation
A rare property in the heart of Tel Aviv's most sought-after coastal area, perfect for a main residence or high-end foot-to-earth.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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