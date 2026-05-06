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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,41M
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7
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ID: 37660
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

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FOR SALE – TEL AVIV, DERRIERE L'HOTEL ROYAL BEACH Dream location close to the sea Discover an exceptional property ideally located a few meters from the seafront and the famous Herbert Samuel Boulevard. Total area : 102 m2 habitable + 50 m2 terraces Private lift arriving directly in the apartment Private parking included 3rd floor – 70 m2 living space 3 bedrooms including a secure room (mamad) 2 bathrooms + toilet 2 small terraces 4th floor – 32 m2 Large bright living room with open kitchen Beautiful terrace of 45 m2, ideal for receptions and moments of relaxation A rare property in the heart of Tel Aviv's most sought-after coastal area, perfect for a main residence or high-end foot-to-earth.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,41M
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