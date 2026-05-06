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Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,87M
;
10
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ID: 37352
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Israel Ben Tsiyon

About the complex

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GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic location of Bat Yam. Modern design, optimized volumes, terraces with sea/city views on floor, orientation and typology. Typologies available • Apartments 2, 3 and 4 rooms • Penthouses on the upper floors Services 5 stars ⭐ Swimming pool ⭐ Sports hall ⭐ Spa & wellness areas ⭐ Rooftop fitted out ⭐ 24/7 care ⭐ Conciergery ⭐ Resident lounge ⭐ Coworking spaces Settlement conditions • 20% when signing the contract • 41% 6 months before key delivery • 39% at key delivery Details by Plan Plan A:3 pieces • 75 m2 + 15 m2 terrace • South / East / North Plan B: 2 pieces • 52 m2 + 6 m2 terrace • North / East Plan C:3 pieces • 75 m2 + 11 m2 terrace • West / North / East Plan D: 4 pieces • 97 m2 + 11 m2 terrace • North / West / South Plan E: 2 pieces • 52 m2 + 6 m2 terrace • South / West Plan F 4 pieces • 88 m2 + 12 m2 terrace • West / South / East Commercial contact Mordecai Khayat The Agences® – specialist in new projects in Israel

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,87M
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