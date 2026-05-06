  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina

Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$635,450
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 37814
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaLilac

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Good deal at interesting prices near the new kanyon of the marina, close to buses and shops.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle excellent investissement a hadera avec forte demande locative ne cherchez plus
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$963,115
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,49M
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,21M
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$5,07M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$635,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2 New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Delivered December 2026 Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural ce…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
For sale, 2-room apartment located in a central and sought after area of Tel Aviv, close to shops, cafes and transport. Apartment of 50 m2 on the 2nd floor (high 2nd floor) in a recent building of about 5 years. The apartment includes a secure bedroom (mamad), a bright living room and a func…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,93M
Magnificent 3 room apartment under construction in a completely new building in the popular Basel district of Tel Aviv. High standard services. High ceilings of 2.9m. Delivery in 5 months, sold with a cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications