  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 37836
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 109

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equipped bathrooms equipped, premium interior doors and system advanced electric compatible smart home.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$873,300
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,77M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces ideal pour investissement pied a terre ou premiere acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$4,27M
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a rea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,51M
Just a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach, this unique penthouse duplex is located on a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main character…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$873,300
Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, in a quiet residential environment well served. 4 room apartment with mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building as part of a recently completed TAMA 38 project. Uni…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications