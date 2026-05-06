  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf

Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37842
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shtulim, 62

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,950
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,73M
Residential quarter Tout le charme de lancien
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,64M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,60M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you with a great deal! ✅ Apartment 4 rooms bright of approximately 96 m2, ✅ Completely renovated, ✅️ Good plan, ✅ Sun terrace, southwest orientation, ✅ Kitchen, tiled floor, doors, bathrooms and toilets, ✅ Parental suite, ✅️ 2 additional bedroo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
In the heart of the White City, in a quiet street near Ben Gurion Boulevard, a new 5-story boutique building project with a limited number of residences is born—to contemporary architecture, while inspiring the character of the historic Tel Aviv. Demolition/reconstruction project with stric…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,99M
PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMMERCES. EMPLACEMENT IDEAL. MAGNIFIQUE PROJET NEUF DE SEULEMENT 6 ETAGES. BELLES TERRASSES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications