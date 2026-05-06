Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem

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Right in the city centre, on the side of the Grande Synagogue, close to Mamilla and the David Citadel Hotel 7 minutes walk, in a beautiful luxury building with 24-hour guard, swimming pool, gym and jacuzzi. Very nice 2 rooms for sale of 45 m2 net (Israeli surface 52 m2) very well arranged and sunny, with open view + 1 parking space and 1 cellar. Rare product and available immediately.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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