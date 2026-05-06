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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$2,77M
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6
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ID: 37768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, Frishman Falafel & Sabich Frishman

About the complex

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In a renovated Bauhaus building of standing +++ Exceptional mini penthouse Small quiet street near Gordon 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 3 toilets Large terrace on one level of 35m2 Open, green and quiet view Only a few minutes from beaches, restaurants and shops

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,77M
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