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Residential quarter Netivot quartier nofey yoram

Netivot, Israel
from
$1,59M
10/06/2026
$1,59M
10/06/2026
$537,420
05/06/2026
$550,140
03/06/2026
$559,680
02/06/2026
$564,450
01/06/2026
$566,040
31/05/2026
$564,450
;
3
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ID: 37160
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

About the complex

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After the success of the Neve sharone and Ramot Yoram projects, Nofey Yoram the New Residential Complex on Netivot that is part of the continuity of the previous 2 projects. includes 3 charming buildings of 4 floors and 3 buildings of 9 floors. Large choice of 3 room apartment in Penthouse and garden ground floor. parking and cellar for each apartment. Delivery: 2 years Flexible timeline .

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Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Netivot quartier nofey yoram
Netivot, Israel
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