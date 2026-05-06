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Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable

Raanana, Israel
from
$7,38M
;
9
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ID: 37114
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Shalom Aleichem, 6

About the complex

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Nice cottage. Seven rooms. 3 bathrooms. Four toilets. Garden. We can build a swimming pool there. In a dead end, very quiet. Near Hasharon College and Ostrovsky High School.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,38M
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