  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,69M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 37361
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Soutine, Embassy of Poland

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively! 15, rue Soutine (Under advanced construction) Quiet and prestigious street near Rabin Square During the demolition and construction of TAMA 1st floor 3 pieces 68.2 m2 plus 14 balconies Face to Soutine! (South-east orientation) Regular underground parking Spacious parking and storage. Rent : 9,000 NIS New Horizon project Planned occupation: T1 2026

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,73M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,500
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,99M
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,99M
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,13M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,69M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Netivot, Israel
from
$816,500
Exceptional penthouse in Netivot Maarav – 4 rooms + terrace Treat yourself to the luxury of a unique space in the heart of a sought after area of Netivot Maarav. This 120 m2 penthouse has been transformed from 5 to 4 spacious rooms to optimize comfort and functionality. Located on the 4th …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,37M
For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
Quiet street without works, near sea. In the middle of Ramat Aviv. Close to the synagogue. 112m2 + terrace with sea view. Elevator, parking and cellar. No work. 49k/m2, deal to be seized
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications