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Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,27M
01/06/2026
$1,27M
31/05/2026
$1,27M
;
6
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ID: 37111
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally placed. Close to all shops and transport. Very spacious. 130 m2 net. Benefit from 2 small terraces. Mamad and parking. Completely renovated. Investment.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,27M
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