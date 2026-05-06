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Residential quarter Investissement herzliya

Herzliya, Israel
from
$993,240
01/06/2026
$993,240
31/05/2026
$990,450
;
6
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ID: 37110
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Asher Barash

About the complex

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4 room apartment close to Reichman University. Miklat in the building. Located in a very nice street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Investissement herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$993,240
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