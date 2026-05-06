Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya

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Rare opportunity – Charming villa in Herzliya. Located in a quiet and green street, discover this beautiful 6-room villa combining comfort and serenity. Ideally located close to schools and shops. Surface area : 181 m2 habitable on a 330 m2 lot. A superb private parental suite on the top floor. Very nice garden with trees, especially nice to live. A privileged and family setting at the heart of a wanted sector.
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Herzliya, Israel
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