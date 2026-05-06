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Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya

Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,80M
;
5
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ID: 37442
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    HaNadiv, 8

About the complex

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Rare opportunity – Charming villa in Herzliya. Located in a quiet and green street, discover this beautiful 6-room villa combining comfort and serenity. Ideally located close to schools and shops. Surface area : 181 m2 habitable on a 330 m2 lot. A superb private parental suite on the top floor. Very nice garden with trees, especially nice to live. A privileged and family setting at the heart of a wanted sector.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,80M
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