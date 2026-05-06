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Residential quarter A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 piEces rEnovE aprEs tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
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7
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ID: 37670
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh, 65

About the complex

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Superb 3 rooms – about 70 m2 well optimized Mamad + mirpeset 8 m2 (calm, greenery) 1st floor bright on 5 – intimate shop building Architectural renovation – high-end finishes Semel kitchen – VRF air conditioning – custom carpentry Recent TAMA 38 project: elevator, robotic parking, renovated common areas Location: Shlomo HaMelekh Street (Old North), quiet street with greenery, only small buildings Nearby : Place Rabin, Dizengoff, HaYarkon Park, beaches Rented at present 12,000 per month (immediate return) Requested price: 4.990.000 – lower than period promoter prices

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 piEces rEnovE aprEs tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
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