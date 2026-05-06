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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,63M
;
10
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ID: 37500
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena'hem Begin, an exceptional product, close to the sea! - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - Floor 7/9, - A sunny living space, facing southwest, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central island, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m2, with sea view!!! - A luxurious master suite with built-in closets and a bathroom, - 2 additional bedrooms including one secured, - In total two beautiful shower rooms and two toilets, - Lift, air conditioning, - A private cellar, - Two parking spaces! - Great lobby. Located close to the sea, prestigious Jacob's hotel, Moul Ha'Hof shopping village, synagogues, train station and roads. It's beautiful! An excellent investment opportunity in a wanted location, especially given the next construction of the Tayelet! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,63M
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