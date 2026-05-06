Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena'hem Begin, an exceptional product, close to the sea!
- A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs!
- Floor 7/9,
- A sunny living space, facing southwest,
- A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central island,
- A beautiful terrace of 14 m2, with sea view!!!
- A luxurious master suite with built-in closets and a bathroom,
- 2 additional bedrooms including one secured,
- In total two beautiful shower rooms and two toilets,
- Lift, air conditioning,
- A private cellar,
- Two parking spaces!
- Great lobby.
Located close to the sea, prestigious Jacob's hotel, Moul Ha'Hof shopping village, synagogues, train station and roads.
It's beautiful!
An excellent investment opportunity in a wanted location, especially given the next construction of the Tayelet!
Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Licence 313736.