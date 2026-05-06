  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville

Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,39M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36831
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaMaapilim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools City center & shops Parks and green spaces Daily transportation and services 3 Buildings Standing Shop Contemporary architecture Exceptional apartments: 2 pieces 3 pieces 4 pieces 5 pieces A life setting sought by Israeli & Francophone families. Why invest here? • Prestigious address in Raanana • High Heritage Value Project • Impeccable manufacturer quality • Strong demand for rental and resale

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$986,328
Residential quarter 4 pieces balcon renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamon jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,39M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living envir…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,539
Very nice two pieces well arranged. Separate toilets and bathroom. Outdoor terrace. Fully renovated apartment with modern and new facilities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$3,12M
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a rea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications