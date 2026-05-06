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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces rue gordon a deux pas de dizengoff et de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
;
8
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ID: 36699
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hirschenberg, 2

About the complex

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For sale In the Old North Gordon 45 In a building classified by character 4 room apartment Possibility to easily transform it into 3 pieces Approximately 70 m2 + nice sunny terrace of 11 m2 Located on the second floor Very bright and quiet High ceilings Renovated with quality materials Exhibition : South-East-West Complete equipment (including household appliances)

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces rue gordon a deux pas de dizengoff et de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
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