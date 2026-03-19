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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,96M
;
20
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ID: 36476
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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New Exclusive A house in Barna on Zvi Segal Street Land of approximately 550 square meters Built about 320 square meters with rental housing of approximately 106 square meters 4 bedrooms on the top floor and basement another room does not include accommodation. The perfect location above other villas and very quiet. A cocooning pool. A little on the house: open spaces "Hopen Spice", fully equipped American kitchen and another small kitchen, large rooms For coordination: Dan: 054.623.33.43 Nathaniel: 052.353.01.45

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,96M
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