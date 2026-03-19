Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

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New Exclusive
A house in Barna on Zvi Segal Street
Land of approximately 550 square meters
Built about 320 square meters with rental housing of approximately 106 square meters
4 bedrooms on the top floor and basement another room does not include accommodation.
The perfect location above other villas and very quiet. A cocooning pool.
A little on the house: open spaces "Hopen Spice", fully equipped American kitchen and another small kitchen, large rooms
For coordination: Dan: 054.623.33.43
Nathaniel: 052.353.01.45
Location on the map
Ashkelon, Israel
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