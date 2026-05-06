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Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar

Netanya, Israel
from
$3,28M
;
4
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ID: 36697
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Moshe Smilansky, 40

About the complex

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Smilansky Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Marketing on Pre Sale In the city center of Netanya Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem Located less than 5 minutes walk from the kikar The project is carried out by one of Netanya's best known builders Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores We offer you apartments 4 rooms 107m2 plus 61 m2 terrace North-east orientation terrace soccah 1 floor 4 rooms 115 m2 plus 22m2 terrace South-East orientation 5 rooms of 116 m2 plus 22 m2 of terrace South-West orientation 5 rooms of 129 m2 plus 22 m2 terrace North West Orientation Start work June 2026 Duration of work 42 months Project nine netanya has not manmquer

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,28M
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