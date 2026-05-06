  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing

Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,51M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36608
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Israel Ben Tsiyon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic location of Bat Yam. Modern design, optimized volumes, terraces with sea/city views on floor, orientation and typology. Typologies available • Apartments 2, 3 and 4 rooms • Penthouses on the upper floors Services 5 stars ⭐ Swimming pool ⭐ Sports hall ⭐ Spa & wellness areas ⭐ Rooftop fitted out ⭐ 24/7 care ⭐ Conciergery ⭐ Resident lounge ⭐ Coworking spaces Settlement conditions • 20% when signing the contract • 41% 6 months before key delivery • 39% at key delivery Details by Plan Plan A:3 pieces • 75 m2 + 15 m2 terrace • South / East / North Plan B: 2 pieces • 52 m2 + 6 m2 terrace • North / East Plan C:3 pieces • 75 m2 + 11 m2 terrace • West / North / East Plan D: 4 pieces • 97 m2 + 11 m2 terrace • North / West / South Plan E: 2 pieces • 52 m2 + 6 m2 terrace • South / West Plan F 4 pieces • 88 m2 + 12 m2 terrace • West / South / East Commercial contact Mordecai Khayat The Agences® – specialist in new projects in Israel

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,57M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$686,000
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$943,250
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,15M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,51M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$882,882
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. 50m2+15m2 terrace Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Show all Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Located in the heart of the completely renovated Ramat Eshkol district. Apartment on the 3rd floor with elevator of a building subject to an approved and signed Tama 38 project (total restructuring). Start of work in the coming months. Planned transformations: Going from 3 rooms to 4 rooms b…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
Superb 5-room duplex penthouse in the centre of Ra'anana. Exceptional property ideally located close to schools and shops. Exceptional terrace of 25 m2 with open view. Air conditioning, double glazing, mamad, armored door, Shabbat elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications