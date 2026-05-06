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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$20,500
;
11
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ID: 36577
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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house 5th floor Private elevator directly in the apartment 130 m2 High ceilings Architectural design 5 pieces Parental suite with fully private entrance Unfurnished, except for hob, oven and dishwasher 3.5 bathrooms Arnona: about 16,000 Co-ownership charges: 290 Mamad (safe room) in the apartment Large terrace + service balcony Private roof – huge terrace with an unobstructed and magnificent view of the Knesset Central air conditioning Ground heating Large debarras / storage space No parking

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$20,500
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