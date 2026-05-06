Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse a louer a jerusalem

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house
5th floor
Private elevator directly in the apartment
130 m2
High ceilings
Architectural design
5 pieces
Parental suite with fully private entrance
Unfurnished, except for hob, oven and dishwasher
3.5 bathrooms
Arnona: about 16,000
Co-ownership charges: 290
Mamad (safe room) in the apartment
Large terrace + service balcony
Private roof – huge terrace with an unobstructed and magnificent view of the Knesset
Central air conditioning
Ground heating
Large debarras / storage space
No parking
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
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