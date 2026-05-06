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Residential quarter Grand 3p avec potentiel

Jerusalem, Israel
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$3,10M
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Residential quarter Grand 3p avec potentiel
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ID: 36566
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shoshana Polyakov, 17

About the complex

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Rehov Chochana, in the heart of the Kiryat Moché district, in a quiet residential environment, close to synagogues and schools, connected to the city centre thanks to the tram, large 3P of 90 m2 comprising two enclosed balconies, two WCs, south and west orientations. Possibility to easily transform it into 4P. Small 3-storey building; Parking adjacent to the building according to available spaces; Big miklat in the DRC. Potential: the apartment will receive an extension of 37 m2, cellar and private parking within the Pinouy Binouy that starts! In excusivity, not to be missed!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 3p avec potentiel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,10M
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