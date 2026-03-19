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Residential quarter Baka ramat baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,006
06/05/2026
$2,006
05/05/2026
$1,994
;
9
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ID: 35701
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Walter Avales, 8

About the complex

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In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute walk from Rivka Street, in a luxury building with a spacious lobby. Very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 located on the 2nd floor with 10 m2 terrace, quiet apartment and very well arranged. 1 parking space and 1 cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,006
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