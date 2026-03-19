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Residential quarter Toit prive

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,13M
;
10
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ID: 36514
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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On the beautiful and pastoral street Caspi with panoramic views of the old town. Private entrance, 2 succah terraces + private roof and a private elevator on each floor, renovated with great potential.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,13M
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