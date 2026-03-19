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Residential quarter Netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$777,400
;
5
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ID: 36489
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Rue Emmanuel Mol/Nitza, 2nd line of sea, balcony, quiet, bright, large living room, elevator, cellar, parking.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$777,400
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