  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bien agence

Residential quarter Bien agence

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$591,500
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36478
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ????? ???? 8th Floor???? Unobstructed view????️ Spacious and bright A great opportunity in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods! ✅ 4 pieces well arranged ✅ High floor with open and soothing view ✅ New, clean and well maintained building ✅ Excellent ventilation and natural light throughout the apartment ✅ Central and convenient location in the Agamim district ???? Attractive price: 1.750.000 ???? For more information and to arrange a visit: 054-2266615

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,23M
Residential quarter Magnifique rdc avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,40M
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,732
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$591,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,11M
For sale – superb renovated apartment of 5 rooms (105 m2 net) with a beautiful terrace of 20 m2, on the 2nd floor of a well maintained building, without elevator. The apartment is distinguished by its brightness, its calm, and its perfect distribution of spaces: pleasant living room, modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Residential quarter Vente espace de bureau givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,34M
New on the market for sale in the Givat Shaul district at the entrance of Jerusalem via Highway 1, at the foot of the future green tram line planned for early 2026, in the project of modern offices the Tower of Eagles also known as Migdal HaTagyad. A 9-story tower (with an addition of 8 addi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
In a modern Bat Yam standing tower 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications