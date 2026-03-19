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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$665,860
;
9
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ID: 36464
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    David Ben Gurion

About the complex

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in very recent building with jacuzzi, sauna, reception room and kindergarten, superb 4 rooms of 100m2core by interior architect with very nice sea view, sold entirely furnished, immediate entrance.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$665,860
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