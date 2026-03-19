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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,20M
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
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ID: 35735
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahum Sokolov, 60

About the complex

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A magnificent penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv's most beautiful avenue, Boulevard Nordau, in the old north A quality project signed exclusively by the RAYK Group 123 m2 of living space A rare sunny terrace of 23 m2 ideal to receive A private roof terrace of 55 m2 with swimming pool 4 pieces perfectly arranged A private parking space with robot North-West orientation **Availability: August 2028** No agency fees!!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,20M
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