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Residential quarter Appartement immense

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
10
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ID: 36428
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

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For sale – Exceptional apartment in City, Ashdod Discover this unique 5 rooms of 183 m2, on 2 floors, offering rare volumes and absolute comfort. ✨ Highlights of the apartment: • Generous area of 183 m2 on two levels • Open and pleasant view • Two master bedrooms with separate bathroom – like an independent apartment • Private cellar • Dedicated parking • Large and bright spaces • Very well maintained building in the heart of a central and sought after neighbourhood Premium location: Located in the centre of Ashdod (City), close to shops, services, transport and schools. Ideal for a large family looking for space, comfort and strategic location, or as an exceptional property with heritage value.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement immense
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,18M
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