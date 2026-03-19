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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces bien situer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,70M
;
6
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ID: 35790
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Arlosoroff

About the complex

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For sale Apartment 3 rooms District hey Location New building With elevator Very good to invest

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces bien situer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,70M
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