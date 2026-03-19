  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
;
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
1
Leave a request
ID: 36503
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A bright apartment, TAMA 38, advanced, 3 air directions, close to gardens, schools, cafes, shops, shopping centers, bus, immediately

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 3 pieces terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,88M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$534,040
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments per landing. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina dashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,12M
Very nice apartment with beautiful view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications